Allegations of misconduct against West Kelowna acupuncturist

Photo: PIXABAY FILE- Acupuncture needles are inserted into a hand in this file photo.

A West Kelowna acupuncturist has been ordered to stop treating female patients due to an allegation of misconduct, a report from an industry regulator said.

The College of Complementary Health Professionals on Feb. 20 placed an interim order, prohibiting Dong Lin from treating females while it completes an investigation. A disciplinary hearing may follow, according to a notice posted on the website.

Details of the allegations were not made available and remain unproven.

All that was said in the college order is that Lin allegedly "conducted himself in a manner that demonstrated a lack of professional judgement and respect for patient boundaries."

"(An) inquiry committee panel considered the allegations serious and found that there are some factors that render the alleged conduct likely to recur," the college said.

In addition to not treating women, he's been ordered to post about his limitations on all online booking pages associated with his practice and in the treating room; provide the college with his calendar, including the name and contact information for each patient he treated in the preceding week; and is subject to random audits.

The amount of time the college will take for the investigation is not available at this time.