West Kelowna  

Third annual Truth and Reconciliation basketball game at Constable Neil Bruce Middle School on Friday

Hoops and Reconciliation

Players on the grade 8 basketball team at Constable Neil Bruce Middle School in West Kelowna will be lacing up for a very special game this week.

On Friday, the students will tip off against an all-star team made up of members of the Westbank First Nation, RCMP officers and former CNB students in the third annual “Truth and Reconciliation” charity game.

The event is aimed at encouraging Truth and Reconciliation and fostering a positive relationship between the RCMP and the communities involved.

The game takes place Friday, February 28 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Constable Neil Bruce Middle School, 2010 Daimler Road.

Admission is by donation and all proceeds will support the purchase of traditional Indigenous Ribbon Shirts and Ribbon Skirts for the students to use for traditional ceremonies.

