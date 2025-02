Photo: BC Hydro

BC Hydro crews are working on a power outage affecting thousands of customers in West Kelowna Sunday morning.

The power outage started just before 8 a.m. and is affecting 3,049 customers.

The outage area stretches west of Wetten Road, to south of Saddleback Place and East of Highway 97.

A crew has been assigned and is expected to arrive around 9 a.m.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.