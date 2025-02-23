West Kelowna power outage mostly restored after thousands put in the dark

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE 11:45 a.m.

A power outage that put thousands of BC Hydro customers in the dark in West Kelowna Sunday morning has mostly been resolved.

In an update, BC Hydro said only 27 customers on the 3700-block of Brown Road were still being affected as of 11:30 a.m.

Crews were on site and the cause of the outage was determined to be a bird that contacted wires.

ORIGINAL 8:43 a.m.

BC Hydro crews are working on a power outage affecting thousands of customers in West Kelowna Sunday morning.

The power outage started just before 8 a.m. and is affecting 3,049 customers.

The outage area stretches west of Wetton Road, to south of Saddleback Place and East of Highway 97.

A crew has been assigned and is expected to arrive around 9 a.m.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.