Power restored in West Kelowna after thousands in the dark early Sunday

Photo: BC Hydro

UPDATE 3:45 p.m.

Power has now been restored to all affected customer in West Kelowna, following an outage Sunday morning.

BC Hydro said electricity came back on for the remaining 27 customers around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The cause of the outage, which knocked power out to more than 3,000 customers early Sunday is listed as being due to a bird contacting wires.

UPDATE 11:45 a.m.

A power outage that put thousands of BC Hydro customers in the dark in West Kelowna Sunday morning has mostly been resolved.

In an update, BC Hydro said only 27 customers on the 3700-block of Brown Road were still being affected as of 11:30 a.m.

Crews were on site and the cause of the outage was determined to be a bird that contacted wires.

ORIGINAL 8:43 a.m.

BC Hydro crews are working on a power outage affecting thousands of customers in West Kelowna Sunday morning.

The power outage started just before 8 a.m. and is affecting an estimated 3,049 customers.

The outage area stretches west of Wetton Road, to south of Saddleback Place and East of Highway 97.

A crew has been assigned and is expected to arrive around 9 a.m.

The cause of the outage is under investigation.