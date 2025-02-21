West Kelowna resident captures photo of a baby wildcat chilling on the back deck

Photo: Kerry Field

A West Kelowna resident was surprised to see a baby wildcat come wandering through his yard in the middle of the day, which decided to camp out on his back deck.

Kerry Field said he was working from home on Wednesday and, around 1 p.m., noticed the bobcat walking on the deck by his windows.

At first, he thought it might have just been a house cat, but then he spotted the size of its paws, along with the tail and tufts in its ears.

"Here I am trying to scramble to get my pictures ready because I thought it was going to go away, and then it just walked over to where the sliding door is and sat down on the carpet there," he shared.

"I didn't want to freak it out. The [photo] was taken behind the sliding glass because it's a wild cat."

Field said he called his wife over to see the animal, who had decided to hang out for the next five minutes, before sauntering away.

He added that it's not the first time they've seen wildcats before, but it was very cool to see a young one in the middle of the day and up so close.

"It was actually pretty incredible to see a cat like that sitting on your deck."

Anyone who spots a bobcat or another wild cat in an urban area can call the BC Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.