Up to 1,400 new housing units could be developed in the Glenrosa neighbourhood

Photo: Kerr Properties Conceptual drawing of development proposed for Gorman Road.

The Glenrosa neighbourhood can accommodate a large development being proposed for Gorman Road.

However, some issues still need to be resolved over the long term such as a second egress from the growing neighbourhood.

During a recent council meeting, Coun. Tasha Da Silva, a resident of Glenrosa, brought up a number of issues in response to a 117-unit development on Gorman Road being proposed by Kerr Properties.

She brought up issues around the pace of development in Glenrosa, capacity of the Powers Creek water treatment plant, the lack of commercial amenities and the lack of a second way out of the area in case of an emergency.

Staff addressed each issue as part of a package of information for Tuesday’s public hearing relating to the rezoning application for the planned development.

In terms of development within Glenrosa, staff said various applications are in various stages encompassing a range of units.

“The progression of these applications is contingent upon market conditions, however they represent a substantial potential for future housing development,” staff wrote.

Based on current applications and those being prepared, as many as 700 new units are in the pipeline.

That could double to 1,400 if a larger build-out occurs as a result of recent provincial legislation around secondary suites and infill allowances.

Staff suggest water is not an issue pertaining to the Gorman Road application, but noted the city’s waste master plan is under review which is expected to identify potential challenges with upland storage needed to accommodate growth in both of the city’s water service areas.

A study looking at options concerning a second egress will take place sometime in 2025.

That study is expected to evaluate the feasibility of three options for the Glenrosa area.

“WKFR has reviewed this application and notes that consideration for egress routes should continue to be discussed as development continues in Glenrosa.”

Staff also indicated the development at hand is adjacent to a commercial site with a convenience store and liquor store.

Council will hear from staff and the public concerning the Gorman Road development before deciding whether to give the project third reading.