Westbank First Nation purchases full interest of Okanagan Lake Shopping Centre

Photo: Ntityix Development Corporation

Westbank First Nation has bought out its partners and now owns all of Okanagan Lake Shopping Centre.

The complex, which is located on the south side of Highway 97 not far from Okanagan Lake, has been open since 2012 and features more than 127,000 square feet of leased retail space, including Landmark Cinema, Shoppers Drug Mart and Tim Hortons.

A WFN subsidiary, Ntityix Development Corporation, was a partner in the shopping centre’s operations since its inception with Churchill International Property Corporation and PDG Investments. Now Ntityix is in charge of the entire operation, which it says is worth $45 million.

“It’s a huge step for us,” NDC chief executive officer Mic Werstuik said in a press release. “Westbank First Nation, and the corporation, hasn’t been in a position where they totally, 100 per cent owned a property of this magnitude.”

Werstuik said the acquisition will nearly double the assets under the Ntityix portfolio and will also create jobs and profits that will stay in the community.

“If there’s additional profit that comes out of having an asset like that—that goes back into the community, which means education for young people, it means delivering on services like health care and other things that all ages of people need,” NDC board chairman Blake Scott said.

“I really think that other nations across the country, their chief and councils, are looking at what Westbank is doing, and that could really be an inspiration for helping others create meaningful opportunities for their membership.”