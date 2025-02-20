New protected area along Westside Road created with donations from local philanthropists

Cindy White

Kelowna philanthropist Colin Pritchard has partnered with the BC Parks Foundation to help create a new protected area along Okanagan Lake.

His donation was pivotal in purchasing 117 hectares of land along Westside Road, south of La Casa. He also convinced Kelowna residents Gordon Baughen and Robin Durrant, who were part-owners, to donate their interests in the land, making the whole deal possible.

“I’m always dismayed with the amount of development in land that formerly was basically a park,” said Pritchard as he stood on the shores of the Lake near Kelowna General Hospital. “So any possibility of saving any of this for the future I think is important and we who have some ability to help should step up and do that.”

Pritchard wanted to create a refuge for the Kokanee salmon he remembers from his youth and other wildlife that depend on the lake’s ecosystem.

“All our native species are under pressure these days, and the opportunity to save about a mile of Kokanee foreshore I thought was really worthwhile,” he said.

At Pritchard’s suggestion, Durrant and Baughen approached the BC Parks Foundation about protecting the shoreline and the salmon.

“It was my wife Penny’s idea to donate it. When she died in 2023, it was my trigger to donate it,” says Baughen. “Our whole family is really pleased that we were able to make this work and know that it would have made our matriarch happy.”

“Our family applauds the work of the Foundation and especially for preserving this great wildlife corridor down to the shoreline,” says Robin Durrant. “We are delighted to have the opportunity to contribute.”

“These wonderful people are absolute heroes,” says BC Parks Foundation CEO Andy Day. “This wouldn’t have happened without them, and now they have created a legacy that will benefit people, salmon and other species forever. It is another wonderful example of the power of British Columbians coming together to protect beautiful parts of our province.”

Another major donor was the Wilson 5 Foundation, which is a private philanthropic foundation established in 2012 by Lululemon founder Chip Wilson and his wife Summer Wilson.

The foundation talked to the Okanagan Collaborative Conservation Program (OCCP) to get their knowledge and advice about spawning habitat.

“The shoreline is a critical spawning ground for Kokanee salmon,” said Scott Boswell, Director at OCCP. “By protecting this valuable ecological gem near Okanagan Lake, other species can also thrive. It’s a fantastic project.”

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s Nature Smart Climate Solutions Fund also contributed to the protection of the property.

The public will have to wait to explore the park.

“Right now, the property has been protected and it’s not available for public access at this time,” said BC Parks Foundation vice president Jennie McCaffrey. “But we’re going to be working with First Nations and community groups in the area to create that management plan so that people can enjoy it forever.”

BC Parks Foundation proudly acts as the official charitable partner and conservation financing mechanism for parks and Indigenous protected areas in British Columbia. Earlier this week, it announced a crowdfunding campaign to create a nature preserve near Juniper Ridge in the Kamloops area.