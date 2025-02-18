More restoration work forcing closure of a portion of West Kelowna's Hudson Rd.

Photo: City of West Kelowna Hudson Road on Feb. 14

Crews will be back at Hudson Road Wednesday for more restoration work resulting from last Monday’s water main break.

The city says in a news release Hudson Road will be closed between Guidi and Concorde roads from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. to facilitate the work.

Crews were able to shift traffic lanes through Tuesday, however single-lane alternating traffic or lane shifting is not possible for work that needs to be completed Wednesday.

As a result, transit will be detoured causing service delays on both the Lakeview 20 and Bear Creek 29 routes.

Crews will facilitate access to driveways within the closure area.

Motorists and buses can detour via Boucherie Road and Highway 97 or via Gregory or Mission Hill Road, Ridge Boulevard, Vineyard Drive, East Boundary Road and Highway 97.