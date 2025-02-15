Hudson Road precautionary boil water notice rescinded

Photo: Pixabay

The City of West Kelowna has rescinded the precautionary boil water notice for the 26 residences on Hudson Road, following consecutive positive lab results confirming the safety of the water supply.

The affected properties are now cleared from the precautionary boil water notice, including:

South/Southwest side of Hudson Road: 1009, 1019, 1029, 1039, 1049, 1059, 1079, 1089, 1099, 1107, 1119, 1129, 1139, 1149, 1159, 1169, 1179, and 1189.

North/Northeast side of Hudson Road: 1060, 1098, 1132, 1142, 1150, and 1152.

North/Northeast side of Paula Road: 2643 and 2653.

While the boil water notice has been lifted for these addresses, high-velocity water flows may have disturbed sediment in pipes in some adjacent areas of the Rose Valley Water Service Area.

Residents are advised to avoid using discolored or turbid water. If water remains discolored after running cold taps for 10 minutes, they should contact Public Works Utilities at 778-797-2246.

As an additional precaution, parents in the Rose Valley Water Service Area are still advised to use an alternative water source when reconstituting baby formula.

Further testing at key locations in the system will be conducted.

The bulk water filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads remains open.

Residents are reminded to bring clean bottles for filling and to exercise caution due to icy conditions.

Additionally, Hudson Road is narrowed, with a reduced speed limit of 30 km/h from Guidi to Concord, through at least Tuesday morning, February 18, as gravel replacements and repaving are scheduled to take place in warmer temperatures.

Transit will continue its regular schedule throughout the Family Day long weekend, ending Monday, February 17.