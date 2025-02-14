Watermain break that caused icy mess fully repaired

Photo: Contributed FILE-The water main break that sent water down Hudson Road has been repaired.

The City of West Kelowna is reporting that the Hudson Road water main break that flooded a portion of Highway 97 earlier in the week is fully repaired.

In a statement released Thursday, the City of West Kelowna said that with the bulk of the repair fixed the remaining tasks are road repaving and some more water testing

Intermittent delays may be needed for possible clean up and city staff are accessing the required equipment to temporarily repave the road. Permanent repaving will be competed in warmer weather this spring

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads remains open to provide an alternative source of water. Those using it are asked to bring clean bottles for filling.

"The water main repair is completed, however, 26 residents remain on a precautionary boil water notice until test results are received," reads the notice.

"Hopefully over the long weekend, at which time we would provide another update on the status of the notice. Please see below for the list of addresses that remain on the precautionary boil water notice."

Drivers are also reminded to be careful along the area.

Pedestrians can pass safely along the sidewalk on Hudson Road between Guidi Road and Westlake Road.

The broken watermain sent water and debris down Highway 97 Monday night not long before midnight, causing a large span of the route to be an icy mess.

People took to social media Monday night saying that the conditions were treacherous in the immediate aftermath, with water freezing to windshields and creating an impassable and slick surface to drive on. At least one crash was reported.

RCMP said there was a two vehicle collision due the break and the water freezing on the highway but no injuries were reported.