West Kelowna winery diversifies, adds all-season accommodation 

Cindy White

After a string of difficult years for vineyards and other farmers in the Okanagan, many are looking to diversify their operations.

At Niche Wine Co. at the top of Bartley Road in West Kelowna, they are giving agri-tourism a try.

“We have three modular-built cabins and you can stay right in the centre of the vineyard,” says co-owner Joanna Schlosser.

“They are all identical in terms of the layout. They are designed kind of like an elevated hotel room,” says Schlosser. “So, open-concept bathroom, soaker tub, shower, queen-sized bed, small sitting area and of course, a wine fridge.”

Called Outside Inn, the three units are Canadian-made seacan-style pods. The winery worked closely with the City of West Kelowna to ensure it complied with local zoning and building regulations.

Niche was hit hard by the McDougall Creek wildfire in 2023 and like many others in the Valley also suffered cold weather damage last growing season. Schlosser wanted to tap into the growing popularity of experiential agri-tourism.

“People are looking for something that is more than just a stay in a hotel room, so something that feels immersive.”

Niche will be soft-launching Outside Inn later this month. Reservations will then open up to the general public in the first week of March.

“We talk a lot about, in the Okanagan, how popular we are in the spring and summer, but I think the fall and winter are also incredible times to be here. So, we’re hoping to attract guests all year round,” Schlosser adds.

She notes that Outside Inn isn’t the only way Niche is looking to get more value out of its land. They have invested in a small, European-designed tractor that will allow them to plant other crops between the rows of vines, to generate additional revenue.