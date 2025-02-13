Westbank First Nation distributes warming supplies

Photo: Pixabay stock photo

The Westbank First Nation is helping homeless and low-income residents make it through this cold snap.

With funding from a United Way British Columbia cold weather preparedness grant, the WFN is WFN kits that include warm clothing, blankets and emergency supplies.

"Our goal is to support a robust community response plan to save lives and reduce injuries during cold weather,” said Tracey Amy, regional coordinator of community impact and investment with United Way B.C.

“This funding will enhance our ability to respond effectively and expand our network to ensure equitable support for citizens in need."

The grants were made possible by the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, with a focus on Northern B.C., the Southern Interior and the Thompson-Nicola Cariboo regions. WFN was one of 19 local governments and organizations that received funding.

United Way BC’s Emergency Response provides year-round support to individuals, families, and communities impacted by extreme weather events including wildfires, floods, and extreme cold.