Fourteen homes still without water as Hudson Road watermain repairs continue

The City of West Kelowna says crews are continuing to make progress on the ongoing repairs to a significant watermain break on Hudson Road that began early Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the city, work will extend into Wednesday evening and will likely continue Thursday, February 13.

To facilitate the repairs, Hudson Road will be closed between Guidi and Concord Roads from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12.

The closure will also cause delays to transit services on two routes, Lakeview 20 and Bear Creek 29, which will be rerouted.

Fourteen homes on Hudson and Paula Roads remain without water.

Additionally, a precautionary boil water notice remains in effect for 26 residences on Hudson and Paula Roads in the immediate vicinity of the break.

Due to the high flows during the watermain break, sediment may have been stirred up in the pipes, affecting water quality in adjacent areas of the Rose Valley Water Service Area.

Residents are advised to run their cold taps until the water runs clear. This should only take a few minutes.

As an additional precaution, parents in the Rose Valley Water Service Area are urged to use an alternative water source for reconstituting baby formula until further notice, or at least until repairs are completed.

A bulk water filling station is available at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads for residents needing an alternative source of water.