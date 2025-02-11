Vehicles slide, crash amid icy conditions on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Highway 97’s northbound lanes were blocked at Boucherie Road on Tuesday evening, with West Kelowna drivers reporting vehicle crashes amid slippery, icy conditions.

Video footage submitted to Castanet shows a number of vehicles sliding into each other while braking on the highway.

One vehicle can be seen in the ditch, while another is shown veering off the road as traffic comes to a halt.

The incident happened about 4 p.m.

DriveBC reported the highway’s northbound lanes had been cleared by about 6 p.m.