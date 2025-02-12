The cost of dying is going up as cemetery rates in West Kelowna takes a significant jump

Photo: Westbank Cemetery

The cost of accessing services provided at the West Kelowna cemetery are going up - in some cases by as much as 112 per cent.

West Kelowna council approved the increases Tuesday in an effort to vastly improve services and conditions at the Elliott Road facility.

The cemetery has been called deplorable as staff have been unable to keep up with demands as rates charged at the cemetery are not adequate to hire the staff necessary to keep up.

As a result, council in a 6-1 vote elected to add an additional 25 per cent to proposed fee increases for specific services, including a 112 per cent jump in traditional casket burials, from $2,795 to $5,920.

In-ground cremations are going up 75 per cent to $1,844, ossuary cremations up 45 per cent to $539, columbarium cremations up 30 per cent to $5,363 and Mausolea 25 per cent to $29,311.

Most of the rates are still lower than Kelowna and in line with other cemeteries in the valley.

The increases will allow the cemetery to have one full-time administrator and the equivalent of 1.8 maintenance staff as well as increase operating hours.

The huge jump comes after a similar increase in 2019 when it was determined revenues were not sufficient for true self-sufficiency.

It’s a situation not lost on Coun. Rick de Jong.

“I’m tired of having this conversation of constantly being behind the eight-ball in a service that is supposed to be self-sustaining,” said de Jong.

“I want to make sure we don’t get caught again, that we don’t have a conversation four years from now..here we are, the rates didn’t keep up again and service levels are declining and we’re having to augment from the parks department when it is supposed to be self-sustaining.”

He also reminded council the increase proposed will not affect taxes.

Mayor Gord Milsom was the lone dissenting voice on council, arguing the increase is too severe.

“I would feel comfortable in supporting the benchmark proposed increases that are fairly significant and two FTE’s, and challenge staff to find a way to increase the service levels with two FTE’s,” said Milsom.

“The benchmark plus 25 per cent, that’s a significant increase.”