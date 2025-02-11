Eight West Kelowna residents honoured with King Charles III Coronation Medal

Madison Reeve

It was a memorable day for eight West Kelowna residents recognized for their significant contributions to the community.

During a City Council meeting at West Kelowna City Hall, Tuesday, Central Okanagan–Similkameen–Nicola Member of Parliament Dan Albas, along with City of West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom and the City Council, presented the recipients with the King Charles III Coronation Medal.

The medal, created to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III, is awarded to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to Canada, their local communities, or have achieved remarkable accomplishments abroad that reflect positively on Canada.

The eight recipients include:

Tina Bisson: President of the Westside Daze Parade and the Children's Festival. Melissa Grassmick: Spearheaded West Kelowna's first fully accessible playground, called Julia's Junction. Al Hildebrandt: A former police officer and entrepreneur who has dedicated his life to philanthropy, supporting organizations like the KGH Foundation, Cops for Kids, and World Vision. Joe Houben: A former RCMP officer now working with ICBC's Special Investigations Unit. Adrian Marr: Marr and his family have dedicated several acres of land in the Rose Valley neighborhood of West Kelowna as an off-leash dog park and pathway. Dr. Hua Meng: Dedicated over a decade to helping newcomers through the OCCA Communities Association. Ricki Morin: Founder and chairperson of the West Kelowna Youth Ambassador Program. Carl Zanon: A career in aerospace engineering, x-ray technology development, and a teacher at Okanagan College.

Bisson was brought to tears during the ceremony.

"The community is what I am all about, and I just feel so very honoured to have this on my chest right now. West Kelowna is a beautiful location, and I couldn't be any prouder," she said.

Grassmick says her daughter Julia inspired her work in the community.

"There wasn't a single accessible playground that Julia could go to in her wheelchair, so I decided to change that. Working for 16 months, we raised $900,000 to bring it to fruition."