Icy conditions wreak havoc as water floods part of Highway 97

Photo: Castanet A broken watermain near Hudson Road sent water and debris down Highway 97, causing a large span of the route to be an icy mess.?

A portion of Highway 97 that was flooded and frozen late Monday night is largely cleared, though it's rough driving.

A broken watermain near Hudson Road sent water and debris down Highway 97 not long before midnight, causing a large span of the route to be an icy mess.

People took to social media Monday night saying that the conditions were treacherous in the immediate aftermath, with water freezing to windshields and creating a impassable and slick surface to drive on. At least one crash was reported.

Hours later, DriveBC said the incident affected the area between Hudson Road and Nancee Way for 1.9 km and that lane closures and speed reductions were in effect.

The incident was cleared as of 5 a.m. Tuesday but speed reduction signs remained in place and the road was bumpy and covered in ice.

More to come.