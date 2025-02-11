Cold hampers repairs after water main break floods part of Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Contributed

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

Cold weather is hampering efforts to repair a major water main break on Hudson Road.

The City of West Kelowna says emergency crews, including firefighters, police and other personnel worked through the night to isolate the flow, providing damming and water redirection as best as possible.

“Water flows throughout the area were significant due to the size of the main. Efforts were made to redirect as much water as possible away from homes and businesses,” said the city in a news release.

“Reports from crews overnight indicate that the flows continued for significant distances along Hudson Road, Westlake Road and Highway 97, giving indications of the size of the main that broke and the volumes of water involved.

Repairs are underway today, but the city says cold weather conditions will “add complexity”.

Approximately 25 homes on Hudson and Paula Roads remain without water.

A precautionary boil water notice is also currently in effect for the following 12 residences on Hudson Road in the immediate vicinity of the break:

1119, 1129, 1139, 1149, 1159, 1169, 1179 and 1189 Hudson Road.

1132, 1142, 1150 and 1152 Hudson Road.

“The high velocities and flows may have stirred up sediment in pipes in some nearby areas of the Rose Valley Water Service Area. Residents are advised not to use the discolored water, but to first run their cold taps until the water runs clear,” says the city.

Parents in the Rose Valley Water Service Area should also use an alternative source to mix baby formula until the watermain repairs can be completed.

The bulk water station at Shannon Lake Road and Asquith Road is open for affected residents.

The City of West Kelowna will provide more updates on its website later today.

UPDATE 9:52 a.m.

The City of West Kelowna says some residents along Hudson and Paula Road might be experiencing low or no water pressure in their homes due to the water main break along Hudson Road.

The city says the bulk water filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads is open for affected residents. People are advised to bring their own, clean water storage containers. Anyone who notices discoloured water coming from the tap, should let the water run until it is clear.

Crews continue to work on repairs along Hudson Road. They were replacing a utility pole and had reduced traffic to a single lane. The city is asking motorists to avoid the area due to potentially icy conditions.

UPDATE 8:22 a.m.

A West Kelowna resident says he noticed the water main break on Hudson Road around 10:25 p.m. Monday.

Kelly Lange shared a video showing water rushing down Hudson Road with an emergency vehicle parked at the bottom of the street.

He says a garbage truck came by this morning to empty the trash bins seen in the video. He also spotted AEL Road Maintenance on Hudson Road in front of his home around 8 a.m. Crews were treating the icy roadway.

ORIGINAL 6:07 a.m.

A portion of Highway 97 that was flooded and frozen late Monday night is largely cleared, though it's rough driving.

A broken watermain near Hudson Road sent water and debris down Highway 97 not long before midnight, causing a large span of the route to be an icy mess.

People took to social media Monday night saying that the conditions were treacherous in the immediate aftermath, with water freezing to windshields and creating a impassable and slick surface to drive on. At least one crash was reported.

RCMP said there was a two vehicle collision due the break and the water freezing on the highway but no injuries were reported.

Hours later, DriveBC said the incident affected the area between Hudson Road and Nancee Way for 1.9 km and that lane closures and speed reductions were in effect.

The incident was cleared as of 5 a.m. Tuesday but speed reduction signs remained in place and the road was bumpy and covered in ice.