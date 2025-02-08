Kelowna resident reports treacherous drive along Highway 97 after snowfall Saturday morning

Photo: Drive BC Highway 97

A Kelowna resident is speaking out after a hazardous drive along Highway 97 to Penticton on Saturday morning, following a light snowfall that left the road dangerously icy.

Kyle Stanfield, on his way to a volleyball tournament with fellow Kelowna residents, said he was shocked by the treacherous conditions.

"From the bridge all the way to Peachland, it was horrible," Stanfield said.

"There was a car flipped over near the bridge, and everyone was sliding everywhere. I didn’t see one plow truck, no sand, no salt... nothing."

Stanfield is calling out AIM Roads, the maintenance operator responsible for road conditions in the Okanagan Valley. He described the icy conditions as a result of what he sees as poor management by the company.

"Some serious mismanagement," he added.

"The road was covered in ice, and it had barely snowed. I’ve driven Canadian highways for over 30 years, and this was wild. I called AIM and told them the road was like a skating rink. We all had winter tires on, but they said they’d get on the radio right away. Still, we were trying to go slow, but you can’t go that slow on a highway."

Castanet has reached out to AIM Roads for a statement on the situation.