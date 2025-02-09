Fees at West Kelowna cemetery expected to go up

Photo: City of West Kelowna

It’s going to cost more to utilize services at the West Kelowna cemetery.

Just how much will be determined by city council Tuesday.

In September of last year council heard about deteriorating conditions at the cemetery and a lack of staff or the budget necessary to bring it up to acceptable standards.

Cemetery manager Mark Roberts said at the time the facility was filling up and requires “higher levels of maintenance based on improvements made over the years.”

“I am surprised, and ashamed to see this,” an emotional Coun. Carol Zanon said at the time.

Council was told an additional budget of $185,000 would be required just to maintain current service levels, while improving service would mean an additional $325,000 a year.

Roberts was asked to come back with fee increase recommendations.

Those recommendations include two proposed sets of fee increases.

The benchmark proposal provided by a 2023 consultants report suggests raising fees by $400 for in-ground cremations, $200 for a columbarium and nearly $2,000 for a traditional casket burial.

Those fees would allow the cemetery to hire one full time administrative employee and one full time maintenance worker dedicated to the cemetery.

Fees would be much lower than Kelowna but in line with cemeteries in other valley communities.

A second proposal would see prices raised 25 per cent above the benchmark which would make services much higher than those across the valley but still lower than Kelowna.

That option would allow for the hiring of a seasonal operator to raise the current level of service.

Council will review the recommendations Tuesday.