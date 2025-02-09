Freedom's Door and Midas in Westbank team up for oil change fundraiser

Photo: Google Street View

If your vehicle is in need of an oil change, you can get it done this month and help out the community at the same time.

Freedom’s Door Kelowna and Midas have teamed up on the Drive for Hope, an oil change fundraiser whose proceeds will go directly to Freedom’s Door Kelowna. The organization supports men on their journey to overcome addiction.

Freedom’s Door is selling $60 vouchers that you can use for a free conventional oil change or a synthetic oil change for an additional $30 at the Midas location in Westbank.

You can donate and pick up your voucher from either the Midas location in Westbank (2460b Dobbin Rd.) or at 1279 Centennial Cres. in Kelowna. Freedom’s Door Kelowna accepts cash or e-transfer at [email protected].

Once you have a voucher in your hands, you can book an appointment by calling 250-768-2722.