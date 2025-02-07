Grade 10 boys rescue owl hit by a car in West Kelowna

Photo: Facebook

Two Grade 10 boys are being praised for their quick thinking and compassion after they came across an injured owl while biking on West Kelowna's.Westlake Road on Monday.

The boys noticed the owl, which appeared to have been hit by a car, sitting next to the curb. Without hesitation, they positioned their bikes to protect the bird and stayed by its side until help arrived.

Brian Prodor, a paid on-call firefighter from West Kelowna, was heading home after a training session when he spotted the boys on the side of the road.

“The owl was sitting next to the curb, about the size of a softball,” Prodor said. “The kids were amazing. They did all the right things.”

Prodor called in a friend, a bird expert, who quickly arrived with a box and towel to safely transport the owl. She contacted South Okanagan Rehabilitation Centre for Owls for further assistance.

“They said it’s eating fine and doing well,” Prodor added.

Thanks to the boys’ actions, the owl is expected to make a full recovery. Prodor says he was impressed by their compassion.

“They had big hearts and really cared about this creature, giving it a second chance,” he said.

The owl will hopefully be returned to the wild soon where the boys first discovered it.