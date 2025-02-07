Fire mitigation begins next week on land near Brookhaven Care Centre

Photo: Alistair Waters - file

Fire mitigation crews will begin work next week to clear a “nuisance” area of Shannon Lake Road between Brookhaven Care Centre and Crystal Springs Mobile Home Park.

Mitigation work will be done on five hectares of Crown lands, the site of numerous fire-related calls last spring.

The West Kelowna Fire Department was called to several fires attributed to individuals camping in the area.

Work that will be carried out by WFN’s Ntityix Resources crews begins Monday and is expected to last four to five weeks.

Work over three phases will include handwork, chipping and removal of debris from the site. The city says no burning will be needed.”The project protects vulnerable populations, unsheltered, care facility workers and addresses fuel load concerns and nuisance fire history,” the City of West Kelowna noted.

“The work reduces fire intensity, improves suppression efforts if needed and opens up the site to discourage illegal camping and campfires.”

In May of last year four fires were reported in the area over a two-day span. At the time, West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said Interior Health had been put on notice that any future incidents could result in fines of up to $250 per occurrence.