Bull Mountain offering the great outdoors on West Kelowna's back doorstep

Rob Gibson

The former Crystal Mountain Ski Hill in West Kelowna is now part of an outdoor enthusiast's dream.

Don Journeay used to work at the ski hill in Upper Glenrosa which closed back in 2014 after a chairlift incident injured four people.

Journeay has now owned Bull Mountain for the past eight years and he's slowly trying to bring it back to prominence.

"It's grassroots. I mean, it's a lot of work and, you know, as we transition through everything, I'm sure that this place eventually will grow."

While the lifts are not turning and would need to be replaced, Journeay has elaborate plans for the future.

He's outlined those plans in an online fundraiser. But for now, he's asking people for a donation when they visit the park which is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While the mountain can attracted outdoors enthusiasts on the weekends, Journeay says the donation box is often passed by.

"That's kind of how people are," he said. "It's like, 'oh, the other person paid, so I don't have to.'"

He's working with some local school departments and UBCO who bring students up for outdoor programs in the winter.

But the thing that keeps him going is people like Tyler Gigg.

As amazing as the major ski resorts area, says Gigg, Bull Mountain "is the kind of place that really pulls at the heartstrings."

Gigg's hometown ski mountain in Ontario is now closed so he wants people to appreciate how lucky they are to have so much great outdoor terrain virtually right on their doorsteps.

"We just need to get out here and show some support for a local place like this," Gigg said.

Journeay has added airsoft terrain and he says that has proved to be very popular all year round.

For snowshoe enthusiasts, there is a cabin about 3.4 kilometres up the mountain where people can stop for a bite and to enjoy the view and then head back down. It's also a great place for kids to have some while their parents stay warm by the fire.

"I think a lot of Canadians are kind of feeling the pinch, in their back pocket. I have three kids myself, three girls. It's a great spot to come up, bring a coffee up, bring your lunch and enjoy what mother nature has to offer," said Gigg.