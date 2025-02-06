Bobcat sighting in West Kelowna

Photo: Maria Reid

A bobcat was spotted Wednesday afternoon near the Highstreet Apartments on Westside Road on WFN lands, prompting a reminder for residents to stay alert.

Resident Maria Reid witnessed the sighting and sent in photos to Castanet.

The bobcat appears to be quite young.

While bobcats are common in the Okanagan they are not captured on camera very often.

The Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society says the wildcats can prey on domestic chickens or other small pets and should be admired from afar.