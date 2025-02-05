Cyclist speed limits have been set in Central Okanagan parks

Photo: Kathy Michaels Kalamoir Park has some new signs posted informing cyclists that they can't go any faster than 15 km/h.

E-bikes on trails are getting some attention from the Central Okanagan Regional District.

"We have installed some new speed limit signs on both the Mission Creek Greenway and in Kalamoir Regional Park for safety," a representative from Regional District of Central Okanagan said.

"The signs were installed in response to complaints we received from residents regarding bikes, particularly e-bikes, going too fast on trails."

The posted signs tell cyclists that they can't go faster than 15 km/hr, though there's no information on who will be enforcing this limitation.

The regional district representative said they couldn't say how many complaints were made, or the nature of the calls made.

It's not the first time the region has seen an effort to control how the trail is used by a growing number of cyclists relying less on pedal power and more on a battery boost.

In 2022 the Rail Trail along Kal Lake saw a sign posted saying that class one bikes were the only ones permitted, while class two and three were not.

That portion of the Rail Trail goes right through Oyama farmer Alan Gatzke's property and he said at the time he'd prefer speed limits to banning the different classes of e-bikes.

"Just because you own a corvette doesn't mean you shouldn't be allowed to drive on the Pelmwash Parkway. The issue is about speed, not vehicle type," Gatzke said.

In provincial parks, there is some regulation of what kind of bikes are used and those do relate to speed. BC Parks said the rules are in place help minimize any impact on the environment and the cultural values of parks.

Class 1 e-bikes are allowed where cycling is already permitted, unless signs indicate that a trail is closed to e-bikes. Class one bikes have a maximum speed of 32 km/ h and they accellerate through pedal assist.

Class 2 and 3 e-bikes are usually allowed where motorized vehicles are permitted, such as roadways and off-road vehicle areas. They can go a maximum of 32 km/h or 45 km/h respectively, and accelerate through pedal assist or throttle.