West Kelowna doctor awarded King Charles III’s Coronation Medal

Photo: Contributed Dr. Unjali Malhotra, awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal during a ceremony in the Senate Chambers in Ottawa.

A West Kelowna trailblazer has been recognized with the King Charles III Coronation Medal for her contributions to health care.

Dr. Unjali Malhotra was given the honour during a ceremony in the Senate Chambers in Ottawa on Feb. 3.

As the medical officer of women’s health for the First Nations Health Authority, Dr. Malhotra’s work includes

the introduction of HPV self-collection to reduce cervical cancer rates among First Nations populations, and leading the development of culturally safe consent tools aimed to prevent coerced sterilization in clinical settings.

Dr. Malhotra co-founded women’s health residency programs for rural and remote providers at both the University of Manitoba and the University of British Columbia.

“It is humbling to receive such an award. It’s truly an honour and a time to reflect upon decades of effort—not just by me, but also by the many people who have lifted me up, supported me, and

supported the work," says Dr. Malhotra

Dr. Malhotra lives and works as a menopause care provider in West Kelowna.