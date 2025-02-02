United Way BC sending 40 families and seniors to West Kelowna Warriors match

Photo: Contributed

United Way BC and West Kelowna Warriors are teaming up to send more than 40 families and seniors for a fun night out.

The service organization is providing tickets and food vouchers to those facing financial challenges through its Local Love Fund. The families and seniors will attend the Warriors’ game on Saturday, Feb. 8, against the Vernon Vipers at Royal LePage Place.

“Many individuals and families who will receive these tickets rarely have the opportunity to enjoy leisure activities, as they must prioritize essentials such as rent and food,” United Way BC emergency response and partnerships specialist Magda Kapp said in a press release.

“We are delighted to provide them with this opportunity for entertainment, especially during such a challenging time when so many in our community are struggling to make ends meet.”

United Way BC will also receive one half of the funds raised through the 50/50 draw during the game.

United Way BC chooses a January game because many seniors isolate in the winter due to the cold weather.

“Healthy aging is a key focus area for United Way BC, and this event will foster meaningful connections for West Kelowna senior residents,” Kapp said.