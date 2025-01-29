West Kelowna will investigate possibility of community centre in Shannon Lake

Photo: Castanet/file Coldstream Community Hall

A community-driven initiative received some traction from West Kelowna council.

At its committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, Shannon Lake Neighbourhood Association president Tom Groat asked for support for a community centre on what he termed a “little used” piece of city-owned land at Shannon Woods Park.

Groat noted the only other community centre in the area is the downtown Westbank Lions Community Centre.

“The big ask,” said Groat, “is to set aside the property.”

Without a piece of property, any further work would not be possible.

While not specifically discussing potential costs, Groat said there could be a number of funding streams available such as a number of federal grant initiatives, gaming, healthy aging and arts council grants as well as private sector funds.

With the potential of including a daycare within a community centre, ChildCare BC grants could also be available.

Groat suggested the spot on Shannon Lake Road would be an ideal location since it is easily accessible, next to a dog park, sport field, playground and community garden.

Along with a daycare, he said it could be used for entertainment and arts events, activity classes, senior’s outreach, private functions such as weddings and even small business conferences.

He pointed to the recently opened Coldstream Community Hall which he says is booked for the balance of the year with weddings and other activities.

That building cost $7 million.

While council did not comment specifically, Mayor Gord Milsom did suggest council add the project to its list of potential strategic priorities.

Coun. Jason Friesen did ask staff to report back on whether the land is being allocated for anything else.

If the project does move ahead it would be another in a line of grass roots projects that began as community ideas such as the soccer dome and Julia’s Junction inclusive playground.