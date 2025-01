Photo: DriveBC Westside Road will be down to single-lane-alternating traffic on Thursday.

Residents along the south end of Westside Road are being told to expect construction delays on Thursday.

DriveBC reports single-lane-alternating traffic will be in place between Traders Cove Rd. and Jenny Creek Rd. for 6.2 kilometres.

The work zone is north of the community of Traders Cove and south of Wilson Landing.

Drivers are being told to expect delays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday.