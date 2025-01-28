West Kelowna husband killer faces new conditions after 'lack of transparency'

Photo: file photo The parole board of Canada is imposing new conditions on a Westbank husband-killer.

A West Kelowna woman sentenced to life in prison for the fatal stabbing and decapitation of her husband has been showing some concerning behaviour, prompting the Parole Board of Canada to add more conditions to her release.

Ronda Petra Black, 58, pleaded guilty and went to prison in 2007 for the 1998 second degree murder of her husband Keith Black. She’d stabbed him in the neck while he was napping, the court heard at the time. Then she and a friend moved his dismembered remains to Alberta in an unsuccessful attempt to evade being caught.

She’s been on full parole since March 2018, following a largely unremarkable period of incarceration and for the most part she showed signs of being able to reintegrate into society.

Black lived with her son for a time, found meaningful employment, a “positive relationship” and even took a domestic violence course and attended counselling.

“In short, the structure of a community-based residential facility was no longer deemed necessary,” the parole board said in a report issued Monday.

In the fall of 2024, however, the parole board started to find cause for concern, with Black’s “self-reported” relationship issues.

She started telling her case worker that her partner was drinking and possibly using drugs.

“Passive aggressive texts were also referenced,” the parole board wrote.

The Correctional Service of Canada then found it necessary that she live apart from her partner, in the interest of risk management and she voluntarily went to a residential facility.

“However, in the coming weeks it was learned that (she) was less than truthful about many aspects of (her) relationship, involvement with other persons on the community, employment, and finances to name but a few concerns,” the parole board said in a document released on Monday.

Correctional Service staff said that her “lack of transparency and certain amount of of deceit” was a notable concern, and she was starting to demonstrate some of the “attitudinal and behavioural traits” associated with her past crimes.

According to the parole board, there’s a need to formalize her stay at a residential facility for the next month, where and the “dynamics” of her relationship and personal finances will be more closely monitored.

“Historically, finances are closely tied to relationship instability,” the parole board said.

Black is now under the condition to report all ongoing dynamics within her relationship with without delay to her parole supervisor.

The parole board described her relationship as “complicated” and said she has not been forthcoming or honest about it.

“The absence of honesty and transparency is a risk factor and if the relationship is to survive and remain a protective factor, issues need to be addressed and monitored,” the parole board said.

The parole board said the “attitude and behaviours demonstrated over the past number of months eroded (Black’s) credibility” and she required accommodations that allowed for day stability, professional support, and heightened accountability.

Until she’s proven she can be trusted and transparent, the support of a facility is required and leave privileges are authorized and will be administered at the discretion of the Correctional Service of Canada.

When she was sentenced, the court heard it was in 1999 that a hiker discovered Keith Black’s skull, although police could not identify it until Black’s partner exposed the location of the remains in June 2003.

Ronda and her partner in crime were arrested soon after that. Her partner was later convicted of accessory to murder after the fact.

He tried to appeal the conviction, but his application was denied.