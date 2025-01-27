West Kelowna seeks feedback on budget, tax increase

Photo: Madison Reeve/file

The City of West Kelowna is seeking feedback on its proposed 2025 budget, which includes a 7.43 per cent property tax increase.

The municipality is taking feedback on its financial plan until Feb. 9 and has planned an open house event.

“Balancing the needs of a growing community involves thoughtful decisions—ensuring current services are maintained while responding to the need for new, affordable programs, services, and infrastructure,” said the city in a news release.

“Your feedback will help guide final decisions and ensure alignment with community priorities.”

The city’s open house is set for Feb. 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in council chambers, 3731 Old Okanagan Highway.

Feedback is also being collected online here.