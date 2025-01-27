253482
West Kelowna  

Westside residents told to expect waste collection delays Monday due to bridge closure

Curbside waste collection in West Kelowna and Peachland may be delayed Monday due to the closure of the W.R. Bennet Bridge.

“The area's Waste Collection Hauler, e360, is responding by rerouting trucks through Vernon to minimize the impact,” said the RDCO in a release.

“Residents are asked to leave their carts at the curb for potential late pick-ups today or until collection occurs.”

The bridge has been closed since shortly before 4 a.m. due to an ongoing police incident and bomb threat.

