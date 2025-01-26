Westside Youth Soccer hires executive director with plenty of experience

Photo: Contributed

Westside Youth Soccer has hired a new executive director.

Matt Holbrook brings more than 20 years of soccer experience to the role, which he started in December. He will oversee the soccer club, which features more than 1,000 youth players.

Holbrook worked for BC Soccer from 2010 to 2023, first as its member services manager and then as the full-time general manager of the BC Soccer Premier League. He has also served as youth development manager for the Vancouver Whitecaps, as a head coach in its prospects program and as an assistant coach with its academy squad.

Holbrook was also the Ottawa Fury general manager for one year and served on Canadian Soccer Association’s female inclusion and participation national committee.

He was also the sport tourism manager in Surrey, and co-founder and event manager of the SX Cup soccer tournament series, which now known as the Premier Soccer Series.