Greater Westside Board of Trade announces finalist for 23rd annual Key Business Awards

The finalists have been named for the 23rd annual Key Business Awards.

There are 12 honours up for grabs, and the finalists in each category were revealed during a lunch at Kelly O’Bryan’s on Thursday. The Technology & Innovation category has just one finalist, so Brent Ducharme Marketing Agency will win by acclimation.

The Greater Westside Board of Trade, which represents the business communities of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation, hands out the awards each year to recognize and celebrate the achievements of the community’s businesses and individuals.

“This year’s nominees and finalists represent the resilience, innovation, and spirit of our business community,” Westside Board of Trade president Bryan Fitzpatrick said in a press release. “We’re proud to recognize their accomplishments and their contributions to making the Greater Westside a vibrant place to live and work.”

The winners will be announced during an awards gala on Thursday, Feb. 27, at The Cove Lakeside Resort. Tickets for the gala are now available and can be purchased here.

The Key Business Awards finalists are: