Greater Westside Board of Trade announces finalist for 23rd annual Key Business Awards

The finalists have been named for the 23rd annual Key Business Awards.
There are 12 honours up for grabs, and the finalists in each category were revealed during a lunch at Kelly O’Bryan’s on Thursday. The Technology & Innovation category has just one finalist, so Brent Ducharme Marketing Agency will win by acclimation.
The Greater Westside Board of Trade, which represents the business communities of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation, hands out the awards each year to recognize and celebrate the achievements of the community’s businesses and individuals.
“This year’s nominees and finalists represent the resilience, innovation, and spirit of our business community,” Westside Board of Trade president Bryan Fitzpatrick said in a press release. “We’re proud to recognize their accomplishments and their contributions to making the Greater Westside a vibrant place to live and work.”
The winners will be announced during an awards gala on Thursday, Feb. 27, at The Cove Lakeside Resort. Tickets for the gala are now available and can be purchased here.
The Key Business Awards finalists are:
- Arts & Entertainment
- Crossing Creek Community Theatre
- Westbank Museum and Arts & Craft Society
- Wine Country Studios
- Community & Public Service
- Advocacy Canada
- Hergott Law
- Wax Pencil Imagery
- Young Entrepreneur
- Country In Bloom
- NEXT Clinic
- Tommy Guns
- Environmentally Sustainable Business
- Byland’s Garden Centre
- Volcanic Hills Estate Winery
- Home Based Business
- Country in Bloom
- The Cake Mama
- Large Business
- Bliss Bakery
- •Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital
- WestCabs
- New Business
- Cozy Nook Café & Bar
- Dax’s Dawg Mobile Grooming
- NEXT Clinic
- Platinum Service Provider
- Carrington Dental Centre
- Potentia HR
- ProActive Physiotherapy
- Small Business
- Enlight Designs
- Okanagan Pasta Company
- Pro Active Physiotherapy
- Spiritleaf
- Technology & Innovation
- •Brent Ducharme Marketing Agency
- Indigenous Business
- Sncewips Heritage Museum and Gift Shop
- Woolly Bear Jewellery
- Tourism & Hospitality
- Fairfield Inn & Suites West Kelowna
- Lakesider Brewing
- Truck 59 Cider House