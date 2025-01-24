West Kelowna seeking public assistance to locate missing 12-year-old boy

Photo: File photo

West Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old on Friday evening.

Police are looking for local Nicholas Kostiuk, who last seen leaving school on foot in the 2000-block of Daimler Road at approximately 3:15 p.m.

The young teen was supposed to arrive in the 1800-block of Kyle Court shortly after.

Kostiuk is described as an Indigenous male, standing 5’2”, weighing roughly 85 lbs and has black hair. He was wearing a black leather jacket at the time.

Anyone who sees Kostiuk or has knowledge of his whereabouts, is asked to immediately phone 9-1-1 or the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880.