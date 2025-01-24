253118
Missing West Kelowna kid reported found safe by RCMP

Missing kid found safe

UPDATE: 9:55 p.m.

West Kelowna RCMP have confirmed that the missing 12-year-old male has been found.

"Thank you to the public for their assistance, the young man is home safe," their news release said.

ORIGINAL: 6:50 p.m.

West Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old on Friday evening.

Police are looking for a local who last seen leaving school on foot in the 2000-block of Daimler Road at approximately 3:15 p.m.

The young teen is described as an Indigenous male, standing 5’2”, weighing roughly 85 lbs and has black hair. He was wearing a black leather jacket at the time.

Editors note: As the RCMP have confirmed the missing youth is found safe, Castanet has removed their photograph and name from this story.

