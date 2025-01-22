Popular West Kelowna sushi shop closed by industry-wide issue

Photo: kojo Westside Kojo Westside, a ramen and sushi staple in the Okanagan, said they are closing? Kojo Westside location due to ongoing staff shortages.

A popular West Kelowna restaurant is closing its doors, citing concerns about maintaining staffing levels.

Kojo Westside, a ramen and sushi staple in the Okanagan, said they are closing Kojo Westside location due to ongoing staff shortages.

“Serving you has been an absolute privilege, and we truly appreciate your patronage and kindness throughout the years,” reads a notice from owner Tatsuo Kan, from Kojo Westside.

The business will remain open in Penticton, and they are currently working to “find someone to take over the business or provide a similar service,” but the West Kelowna restaurant is done.

These types of closures may become more common as struggles with building a workforce carry on.

Ian Tostenson, President and CEO of the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association, said there’s a systemic labour shortage in the industry throughout B.C.

“It’s been that way for a number of years, and it’s a combination of people aging out of the industry and new cooks and chefs not wanting to go to the trade. This is in addition to people leaving the industry during the pandemic because it wasn’t seen as that reliable,” Tostenson said.

A new twist on the old problem, however, is change to immigration policy.

“In the last four to five years we’ve been relying very closely on trained foreign chefs and cooks being brought into the country and that’s served us well,” he said.

“The problem now is the federal government has upended immigration with little regard to colleges and caused chaos.”

A lot of international students aren’t coming to Canada because of cutbacks forced on the colleges by the federal government, Tostenson claimed.

On Nov. 1, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada implemented changes to the post-graduation work permit program, that will mean graduates from public colleges will only qualify for a permit if they have studied in fields related to occupations in which the federal government has identified labour shortages.

That means university graduates with bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degrees are now still eligible for a work permit of up to three years, regardless of their field of study, but college program grads are less likely to fall into that category.

Only eight per cent of programs at Okanagan College will now offer graduates a road to a work permit, VP of enrolment and college relations Jenn Goodwin at Okanagan College said.

“It really means that international students, if they are still coming to Canada, are incentivized to go to university because there's more of programming that would qualify them for permits,” Goodwin said in the immediate aftermath of the announcement.

Programs that will no longer offer a road to a work permit are the college’s culinary offerings.

“When this kind of thing happens, Canada is not being seen as a dependable place to go because of these arbitrary overnight immigration policies,” Tostenson said.

When asked if there had been industry talks describing this issue, Tostenson said there’s simply no one to talk to while the country awaits an election.

“What we’re working on now is trying to ensure that the skilled workers that are here, we can extend their visas to stay,” he said.

Under the old program, places where the unemployment level is less than six per cent can also see businesses apply for skilled immigration labour but it’s a slow and difficult process.

Tostenson said he can’t speak directly to the situation that Kojo faces, and noted that specialty cuisine offers another layer of challenge.

“There’s an even worse situation with trained Asian cooks because that’s different training and it becomes harder to recruit,” he said.