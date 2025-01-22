Kelowna man charged with flying a drone in McDougall Creek wildfire zone

Photo: BC Conservation Officer Service A Kelowna man accused of flying a drone over the McDougall Creek wildfire as crews worked to contain the devastating blaze has now been charged.

A Kelowna man accused of flying a drone over the McDougall Creek wildfire as crews worked to contain the devastating blaze has now been charged.

According to court documents, Derek Leippi was charged under the Wildfire Act on Nov. 28, 2024, with operating equipment, machinery, a vehicle or vessel in a manner that interfered with fire control on Aug. 27, 2023.

While the details of the situation have not been fully explained, drones in wildfire zones have been a continual problem and it was in near that date when one situation was flagged by the B.C. Conservation Office as particularly problematic.

As helicopters refilled their buckets from Okanagan Lake, patrolling Conservation Officers spotted a drone interfering with their operations, according to the Conservation Officer Service.

The drone operator was found by the patrolling officers and the drone was seized.

The post at the time said “charges were pending.”

Leippi is a real estate agent at 2 Percent Realty Interior Inc. in Kelowna.