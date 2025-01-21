Salvage harvesting begins in Rose Valley Regional Park

Photo: RDCO

Post-wildfire recovery efforts have resumed in West Kelowna's Rose Valley Regional Park.

Crews have begun working in the Phase 3 area of the park, located above Peak Point Court.

“Salvage harvesting and ecological restoration are an important part of wildfire recovery, helping ecosystems and habitats that support wildlife reestablish themselves," said Wayne Darlington, manager of parks with the RDCO.

"Our goal is to ensure watercourses are maintained and protected, soils are stabilized and native plants are reestablished to restore Indigenous tree and non-tree species to the landscape. This work is in consultation with Westbank First Nation and industry experts to protect our parkland and support our community in recovery."

For the next several weeks contracted crews will be conducting salvage harvesting operations in the northern portion of the park. The crews are hoping to maximize the value of the burnt trees, remove tree hazards and allow for ecological restoration through future replanting.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is asking the public to stay out of the closed portions of the park and observe all barricades and signs indicating closed areas.

Once work in the north area is complete, operations will move to the southern portion of Phase 3, which will require the temporary closure of the Phase 1 portion of the park that reopened on December 21, 2024.

Residents are encouraged to visit rdco.com/subscribe and sign up for email notifications to stay informed and up to date.

Rose Valley Regional Park was damaged during the McDougall Creek wildfire in 2023 and was fully closed for 16 months.