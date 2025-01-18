West Kelowna Fire Rescue helps injured hiker stuck on Boucherie Mountain

Photo: File photo

The West Kelowna Fire Rescue spent several hours at the top of Boucherie Mountain on Friday night, called out to help a hiker with a medical emergency.

Assistant Fire Chief Trevor Bredin shared in an update that crews were called out at around 5 p.m. to help the hiker.

"WKFR responded with two rescues, one engine, one safety officer, and one command unit," his update reads.

At approximately 10 p.m., WKFR crews completed the rescue.

"A rope rescue had to be performed due to the location of the climbers. One of the climbers was placed in the care of BCAS (British Columbia Ambulance Service) due to minor injuries," he added.

"WKFR would like to remind the public when hiking at this time of year to stay on marked trails, wear appropriate clothing, and give yourself enough time to get off the mountain as conditions change rapidly."