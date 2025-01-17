RCMP investigating vandalism after swastikas found on West Kelowna homes

Madison Reeve

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after dozens of swastikas were spray-painted on four homes in a West Kelowna neighbourhood.

Police say the graffiti featuring Nazi symbols was reported to the RCMP on Friday morning.

The four homes that were vandalized are all located next to each other along Whitworth Rd.

Castanet spoke to a resident of one of the homes that was targeted. He says he is "disgusted and annoyed."

He told Castanet he will be stepping up security measures.

One motorist passing by the properties said he couldn't believe what he was seeing.

"I think it's terrible. I can't believe... who would do something like that? I heard about it because we walk Gellatly with our dog every day, and everybody was saying there was some defamation going on down here."

"I can't believe this can happen in somebody's mind," said neighbour Frank Seip.

The spray paint is red and black. Although the swastika symbol is backwards on the houses, it is believed the suspect or suspects attempted to draw the Nazi symbol.

Police say they are conducting an investigation.

"Officers have begun an investigation to try to determine who is responsible," said Kelowna RCMP communications advisor Ryan Watters.

