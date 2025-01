Photo: Contributed Old Okanagan Highway at 8 a.m.on Jan. 14, 2025.

A vehicle fire on a property adjacent to Old Okanagan Highway in West Kelowna is blowing plumes of thick smoke into the air.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is currently working on the fire, the assistant fire chief said, noting that at this time the blaze is contained to the vehicle.

The fire was first spotted at around 8 a.m., on the south side of Okanagan Highway, just before the campground.