Third annual Joe Kolar Classic Basketball tournament starts this week

Photo: Central Okanagan Public Schools Mount Boucherie won last year's Joe Kolar Classic Basketball tournament.

Mount Boucherie Secondary School will be hosting the third annual Joe Kolar Classic Basketball tournament this week, with teams coming from across the province.

The tournament, which was formerly the Westside Classic, was renamed to honour the late Joe Kolar, a Kelowna firefighter of 20 years who died from lung cancer in 2019 at 51 years old.

Kolar played competitive basketball and volleyball growing up at Mount Boucherie and continued to play these sports well into his late 40s. He also helped coach his daughters' teams.

“The Joe Kolar Classic Basketball tournament is not only an opportunity for our community to come together but also a chance for us to give back to those who dedicate their lives to serving and protecting others,” his daughters Ashley and Taylor said in a statement.

Mount Boucherie is holding a pep rally on Wednesday, with the tournament taking place Thursday and Friday.

Thursday's opening ceremony will kick off with a West Kelowna/Kelowna firefighting honour guard.

Participating senior boys' basketball teams include Vernon Secondary School, Mount Baker, LV Rogers, Aberdeen, Duchess Park Secondary, Prince George Secondary School, Mount Boucherie Secondary and Princess Margaret Secondary School.

Mount Boucherie will be looking to defend their title of tournament champions. The public is encouraged to come out and cheer on the players.

The Joe Kolar bursary is awarded to a Mount Boucherie student athlete who “embodies Joe’s values of commitment, leadership, and sportsmanship.” Those interested in donating to the fund can do so here.