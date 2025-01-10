West Kelowna Fire Rescue food drive brings in nearly $60,000 worth of support

Photo: City of West Kelowna

Nearly $60,000 worth of food and cash was collected by the West Kelowna fire department’s annual holiday food drive.

The 27th edition of the food drive was a record-breaking year, bringing in $6,602.05 in cash and 14,537 pounds of food for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

According to the COFB, the cash and food donations are valued at more than $58,600, which will make a significant impact in the months ahead.

"For 27 years our community has been incredibly generous during our annual Food Drive, and this year was no different. We are so grateful to all who opened their wallets and their pantries this holiday season to help neighbours in need," said West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund.

"Our community’s holiday spirit shone brightly when our firefighters went door-to-door in early December and continued with residents dropping off donations at our fire halls throughout the holiday season.”

Firefighters went door-to-door Dec. 3 and 4 and continued to collect donations throughout the holidays at the four fire stations and city hall.

The donations will help ensure that the COFB can continue to provide essential support to those facing food insecurity.