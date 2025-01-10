252816
252924
West Kelowna  

West Kelowna fire displaces two people

Two displaced in fire

- | Story: 526847

A fire in a Westbank building displaced two people who are now in the care of Emergency Support Services.

Heavy smoke and flame billowed from an upper floor front room window at the building on Paynter Road in Westbank, when West Kelowna Fire Rescue crews arrived just after midnight, deputy chief Brent Watson said.

"Quick action by the firefighters contained the fire to the room of origin," Watson said in a press release

"The upper unit was vacant at the time of the fire, and the two tenants in adjacent suites were able to safely exit the building."

There were no injuries and the fire is under investigation.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More West Kelowna News