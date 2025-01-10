West Kelowna fire displaces two people

Photo: Castanet A fire at a building in Westbank has displaced two people who are now in the care of Emergency Support Services.?

A fire in a Westbank building displaced two people who are now in the care of Emergency Support Services.

Heavy smoke and flame billowed from an upper floor front room window at the building on Paynter Road in Westbank, when West Kelowna Fire Rescue crews arrived just after midnight, deputy chief Brent Watson said.

"Quick action by the firefighters contained the fire to the room of origin," Watson said in a press release

"The upper unit was vacant at the time of the fire, and the two tenants in adjacent suites were able to safely exit the building."

There were no injuries and the fire is under investigation.