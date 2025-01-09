Power has been restored to areas of West Kelowna, Peachland and Summerland

Photo: Peachland Good Neighbours

UPDATE 11:10 a.m.

Power to nearly 3,000 customers on the west side of Okanagan Lake has now been restored.

BC Hydro says the power was restored shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday.

The power to 2,747 customers in parts of West Kelowna, Peachland and Summerland went out just before 10 a.m. after a tree fell across power lines.

ORIGINAL 10:25 a.m.

BC Hydro crews are working on a power outage that spreads from West Kelowna to the outskirts of Penticton.

The outage started just before 10 a.m. and is impacting 2,747 customers.

The outage starts north of Highway 97 in West Kelowna near Elliot Road and stretches south through Peachland east of Princeton Avenue, west of Highway 97 down south of Summerland.

BC Hydro is on the scene in Peachland, on Ponderosa Avenue, working to restore power.

The cause of the outage is listed as a tree down on a powerline.

There is no estimate of when power is expected to be restored at this time.