West Kelowna seniors invited to free 'Nourish and Thrive' event

Photo: Pexels

Anyone over the age of 55 in West Kelowna is invited to learn more about living and aging well as we head into 2025.

United Way British Columbia and the Central Okanagan Food Bank are hosting a free "Nourish and Thrive" event at Emmanuel Church in West Kelowna on Jan. 20 at 10:30 a.m.

The event features a delicious lunch prepared in person by Chef Allesandro De Angelis and tips on living and aging well as seniors.

Nutrition Coach Dawn Thalheimer will also be presenting her workshop 'Move Well, Eat Well, Live Well: Simple Steps for Healthy Aging.'

"We are thrilled to partner with the Central Okanagan Food Bank and other service providers to bring an event to nourish both body and spirit along with practical tips for healthy aging," says United Way BC's Magda Kapp.

"January is a time of year when many seniors don't leave their homes often due to the cold Okanagan temperatures, and this event will also create opportunities for meaningful connections for residents."

The event is supported by the City of West Kelowna and the Westside Health Network Society.